Fire at Thompson Intermediate School causes smoke damage in one classroom

Students will have e-learning days while crews work in the building
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire at Thompson Intermediate School left one classroom and the surrounding hallway with significant smoke damage.

Luckily no one was hurt, but Thompson Intermediate School students will have e-learning days through Wednesday while crews work in the building.

Firefighters say the fire started due to a faulty air conditioning unit. Luckily someone saw the smoke in the area and called 911.

The Alabaster Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday and found an AC unit that was burning outside of the school.

“Once they got it knocked down, they made entry in through the window where the air conditioner unit was at and quickly got the fire extinguished while another crew made entry through the hallway and into the classroom,” Deputy Chief Pat Conn said.

The fire was contained in that one classroom and extinguished within 10 minutes with little to no fire damage, but significant smoke damage.

“Because there is a lot of plastic and other things around it,” Conn said. “It generated a large amount of smoke which actually completely filled the room up.”

Chief Conn said a lot of the smoke damage was contained because the door to the classroom was closed.

“It’s just a good reminder even at home, when you are asleep at night,” Conn said. “Keep your doors shut because it helps to protect you from that smoke in case a fire occurs in your residence.”

The investigation is complete. Cleaning crews have been working to get the smoke damage cleaned up before students return.

Alabaster City Schools anticipates a return to in-person instruction on Thursday, April 27.

