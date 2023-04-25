LawCall
Fairfield adds ambulance service to help speed up response times

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a historic day in Fairfield as the city adds ambulance service to its first responder fleet. The city also added additional EMT’s.

“This is a start for us and we hope to improve on it,” Mayor Eddie Penny said.

Residents have been complaining for quite a while about slow response times from ambulance services around the county.

“We’ve had several citizens that’s been in distress and we’ve had to wait two or three hours to try and get some service for them. It’s been very stressful on the citizens,” Penny said.

Right now, the city ambulance is the only one in Fairfield, but Penny says the city will still rely on help from private ambulance services.

“There will be some times when we might not be able to respond, but we will still reach out to those private ones,” Penny said.

Fire Chief Carlos Perry calls the new city ambulance a blessing. He and the mayor are hoping response times will improve drastically in the city.

“Just want them to know that we’re trying to our best to continue to serve the citizens of Fairfield and give them our very best. It’s been a long process but a great process. I’m proud today that we’re making history in the city of Fairfield with our ambulance transport,” Chief Perry said.

Mayor Penny hopes to possibly add more ambulances to its fleet in the future. But for now, he says one is better than none and tells us that’s a move in the right direction.

