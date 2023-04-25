LawCall
Designer Bag Bingo next month at The Club

Designer bag bingo is back in Birmingham
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Designer Bag Bingo makes its return May 11 at The Club in Birmingham.

The fundraiser for benefitting animals surrounding the Birmingham area starts at 11 a.m. Expect food, drinks, fashion shows, shopping, and of course the chance to win designer bags through BINGO! Best Friends of Shelby Humane and The Animal League of Birmingham hold this event to raise money for shelters and organizations that are in need of funds.

Tickets are $100 individually or $1,000 for a table of eight. The deadline to get tickets at this rate is May 1 at 9 p.m.

If you want to buy a ticket for this event click here.

