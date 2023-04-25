Counterfeit money found at businesses in Vestavia Hills area

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are warning people about counterfeit money.

Police received reports of counterfeit bills being used at businesses in Cahaba Heights. They have seen several $100 bills; however they can come in any denomination.

Click here for ways that can help you identify counterfeit money.

