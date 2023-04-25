LawCall
Counterfeit money found at businesses in Vestavia Hills area

Police received reports of counterfeit bills being used at businesses in Cahaba Heights.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are warning people about counterfeit money.

Police received reports of counterfeit bills being used at businesses in Cahaba Heights. They have seen several $100 bills; however they can come in any denomination.

Click here for ways that can help you identify counterfeit money.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

