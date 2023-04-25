LawCall
Congresswoman Terri Sewell awards The Lovelady Center with $2 million

Lovelady Center gets $2 million in federal funding
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell announced Monday that she secured $2 million in federal funding for the Lovelady Center, an organization that helps women break the cycle of incarceration and poverty in Birmingham.

The funding will specifically go towards renovating the dormitory areas, providing a huge financial boost for the center.

In a press conference, Congresswoman Sewell stated, “I am thrilled to have secured this funding for the Lovelady Center. The work they do is so important in breaking the cycle of poverty and incarceration for women in our community. This funding will help them continue their mission and positively impact generations to come.”

Brenda Spahn, the founder of the Lovelady Center, also expressed her gratitude for the funding, saying, “We have changed thousands of women’s lives. And when you change a woman’s life, you change your children’s lives and their families. This funding is a blessing that will help us continue to make a difference in the lives of women in our community.”

The $2 million in funding for the Lovelady Center is part of almost $43 million that Sewell secured through the 2020-2023 government funding package for 15 local projects in the 7th Congressional District.

Sewell had several events in Birmingham Monday, including hosting a news conference for new small business partnerships and giving an update on what she’s working on in Congress to the Homewood City Council.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

