Birmingham Police ask for help finding missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help locating a woman they say has been missing since earlier Monday, April 24.

73-year-old Catherine Turner has been missing from Birmingham since 4 p.m. and was last seen in Bessemer just before 8 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gold pants.

She was driving a 2012 White Buick Lacrosse, Alabama tag number 1A0RUNW.

Authorities say Turner suffers from a medical condition that may alter her judgement.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

