LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Tuscaloosa Police Officers are responding to multiple calls regarding overcrowded parking lots.
Tuscaloosa officers responding to overcrowding
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County
Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.
Authorities say 21-year-old Jamya S. Tate was killed when her car left the roadway and hit...
Vestavia Hills woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Police say the victim and the suspect’s wife were walking out of a building when they were...
Man arrested after 20-year-old fatally shot at Okla. college, police say
Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border...
Officials: US woman arrested for carrying handgun on flight to Australia
The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'
A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots that were fired at a couple who...
Couple who got lost delivering for Instacart says man opened fire on them