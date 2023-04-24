LawCall
Vestavia Hills woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Authorities say 21-year-old Jamya S. Tate was killed when her car left the roadway and hit...
Authorities say 21-year-old Jamya S. Tate was killed when her car left the roadway and hit several trees before colliding with a ditch.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa on April 22.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jamya S. Tate was killed when her car left the roadway and hit several trees before colliding with a ditch.

This happened on I-59 near the 81 mile marker, about one mile north of Coaling. Authorities say Tate was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating this crash.

