Vestavia Hills woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa on April 22.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jamya S. Tate was killed when her car left the roadway and hit several trees before colliding with a ditch.

This happened on I-59 near the 81 mile marker, about one mile north of Coaling. Authorities say Tate was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating this crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.