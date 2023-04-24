Tuscaloosa officers responding to overcrowding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are responding to multiple calls regarding overcrowded parking lots.

At 6:15 PM, officers received a call of about 100 cars racing in the parking lot at Snow Hinton Park.

While en route to Snow Hinton, another caller reported that 200 cars had pulled into the parking lot of Evolve Tuscaloosa off of Jack Warner Parkway, with more callers hearing gunshots in the parking deck.

Officers found one person on scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 7:30 PM, Tuscaloosa PD received a call of 30 vehicles parked at the Redpoint Apartments parking lot that were refusing to leave.

Officers have remained on scene at the Redpoint Apartments location as of 8 PM.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

