LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘This is tearing people’s cars up:’ Brantleyville residents asking for train tracks to get repaved

Residents of Brantleyville say the train tracks are damaging their cars because they are so...
Residents of Brantleyville say the train tracks are damaging their cars because they are so rough.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in one Shelby County neighborhood are frustrated with railroad tracks damaging their cars.

This is at the Lacey/Brantleyville Crossing, the same area where people were trapped inside and outside the neighborhood for over five hours on April 19 when a train wouldn’t move.

“This is tearing people’s cars up,” said Mike Bice.

“I fuss at him all the time -- like, why you stopping? He’s like, it beats your car up!” said Roger Davis.

The neighbors says the railroad tracks on Highway 260 in front of their neighborhood are rough.

“They dug this track up, this crossing up four to five years ago and they’ve dug every one of these up down this line and they fixed every one of them but they never did come back and fix this one,” explained Bice.

“The past four years [have] gotten real real bad and they don’t care,” said Billy Davis.

The men say any request for the tracks to be fixed have gone unanswered and they feel forgotten about. Unfortunately, it’s not the only issue they’re experiencing wit the tracks. The main one is getting trapped on one side of the tracks or the other for hours, sometimes twice a day, while a train is stopped.

They just want to see someone repave the tracks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carli Rae Dunlap is charged with murder.
1 arrested after woman shot and killed in Jefferson Co.
Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
Birmingham radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart starts new podcast
Birmingham radio legend starts new podcast
Fourteen electronic bingo facilities across Jefferson County remain closed for the foreseeable...
14 JeffCo electronic bingo facilities remain out of business following first court hearing

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on...
One killed after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega
Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega
Proposal would give option to extend school calendar year by 30 days in Alabama
Two State Lawmakers Propose Adding More Instructional Days To Public School Calendar
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital