One killed after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on April 23.

Around 7:40 PM, officers went to the scene of Aspen Village Apartments on 48th Street East. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who died on scene.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

