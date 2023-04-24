LawCall
One killed after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on April 23.

Around 7:40 PM, officers went to the scene of Aspen Village Apartments on 48th Street East. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who died on scene.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

