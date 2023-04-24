NTSB releases preliminary report on Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The NTSB has released a preliminary report for the Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County that killed 63-year-old Pilot Marc Gann and 43-year-old Registered Nurse Samuel Russell on April 2.

The report details eyewitness reports, a video and the chopper’s condition following the crash. The report does not list a cause of the crash.

According to the report, the helicopter was seen hovering above the ground, then rapidly ascending before turning and pitching nose down hitting the road.

Investigators say they found the data recorder and have turned it over along with the wreckage for examination.

View the NTSB report in its entirety below.

