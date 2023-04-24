Noccalula Falls Park vandalized for second time this month

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - More vandalism was located at the gorge in Noccalula Falls Park, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

Between Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22, authorities say graffiti was spray painted in portions of Noccalula Falls Park. Investigators say multiple drawings and writing were located throughout the park.

This act of vandalism came just a few weeks after officials found graffiti on the bridges, broken benches, and signs.

Soul Cleanse Pressure Washing, a company based out of Geraldine, came out and cleaned the mess up Monday morning.

According to a Noccalula Falls Facebook post, the company reached out to volunteer their time and services to assist in the cleanup.

The post goes on to say, “He told us how he grew up near Noccalula Falls Park and Campground and how he was just as bothered by the graffiti and destruction that our park has been experiencing recently. One thing so many of us share in common is that this is our home! Many of us, employees included, grew up right here on Lookout Mountain and continue to raise our children and families here.”

The park is a historic landmark, and the city won’t tolerate it being vandalized.

To help get the message out to whoever is committing this crime, officials with Noccalula Falls have asked Crime Stoppers for help. There’s a $1,500 cash reward in the case.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

