Kyle Busch wins second Talladega in double overtime

The Geico 500 victory marks Busch’s first trip back to victory lane since 2008
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The biggest and baddest track In NASCAR brought the late drama with around five laps to go as Las Vegas-native Kyle Busch avoided a big crash between Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney to claim his second Talladega win in double overtime in the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

Five laps wasn’t enough with a pair of overtime laps set to decide the winner.

Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet held just enough gas to make it back to the checkered flag as a half dozen of the rest of the field maneuvered and swerved through a multi-car accident around him. And sometimes that’s all you need is a little bit of luck.

Wallace led much of the race, especially in the first stage, but could not manage to drive across the finish-line before Busch zoomed right through to earn his second victory of 2023 season.

“When I saw Bubba start to get turned a little bit in the middle of the corner, I just shot low because I knew he was going to come down,” Busch said after his victory. “And I’ve been hit in the right rear before and shot back up the racetrack, so I wanted no part of that.”

