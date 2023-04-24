LawCall
Good Day Cooking
Jonathan Harrison: Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
By Jonathan Harrison
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf good sourdough
  • 2 sliced heirloom tomatoes, 8 slices total
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons lemon thyme
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 8 ounce goat cheese
  • 8 ounces Gruyère
  • 8 slices good sharp cheddar cheese
  • Mayo to taste
  • Butter to toasting
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions

  1. Marinate tomatoes in 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, salt and pepper for at least two hours.
  2. Combine shallots, vinegar, sugar and salt and pepper to taste and marinate for at least two hours.
  3. Slice eight slices bread. Butter one side of each. Spread one side with mayo and the other with goat cheese, place Gruyère and two slices of cheddar on goat cheese side.
  4. Top with tomato, shallot, basil and thyme.
  5. Grill until cheese is melted and bread is sufficiently toasted.

