Jonathan Harrison: Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

1 loaf good sourdough

2 sliced heirloom tomatoes, 8 slices total

2 shallots, sliced

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup basil leaves

2 tablespoons lemon thyme

1 tablespoon sugar

8 ounce goat cheese

8 ounces Gruyère

8 slices good sharp cheddar cheese

Mayo to taste

Butter to toasting

Salt

Pepper

Directions

Marinate tomatoes in 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, salt and pepper for at least two hours. Combine shallots, vinegar, sugar and salt and pepper to taste and marinate for at least two hours. Slice eight slices bread. Butter one side of each. Spread one side with mayo and the other with goat cheese, place Gruyère and two slices of cheddar on goat cheese side. Top with tomato, shallot, basil and thyme. Grill until cheese is melted and bread is sufficiently toasted.

