First Alert Weather: Decreasing clouds and below average temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We are watching a weak disturbance that is pushing through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover and widely scattered showers pushing to the east mainly for areas south of I-20. Most of this rain will be out of here before sunrise, so I doubt you’ll need the umbrella for the remainder of the day. You will likely need a jacket to stay warm. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s with some lower 50s south of I-20. Temperatures are a little cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties.

We should see decreasing clouds today. I think we will end up mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. It’ll end up a little breezy today with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will likely remain dry with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 7-8 PM.

Cool Tuesday Morning: With a mostly clear sky and light winds, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 40s Tuesday morning. You’ll likely need the jacket as you head out to work or school tomorrow. Tuesday is looking like our best weather day of the week. We should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s with north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outside. Tomorrow evening should be nice for Barons baseball as they take on the Tennessee Smokies at 6:05 PM. We should end up partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is that we’ll likely see a wet pattern setup Wednesday and continue into the weekend. Isolated showers will be possible in north Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday morning will likely start out in the low to mid 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. I think rain chances will ramp up Wednesday afternoon and evening as another cold front approaches the area. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance at 60%. A few thunderstorms will be possible south of I-20 Wednesday afternoon, but severe weather doesn’t look likely at this time. The main threats Wednesday will be pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning.

Wet and Stormy Thursday: Another round of rain and storms will likely develop and increase across Central Alabama Thursday. Thursday could end up very wet, especially Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 50s Thursday morning with highs in the mid 70s. I can’t completely rule out a strong storm capable of producing strong wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening. I have a rain chance up to 70% Thursday. It’ll definitely be a day you’ll need the rain jacket and umbrella.

Drying Out Friday: A cold front will likely push through Central Alabama Thursday night giving us drier conditions Friday. Friday morning is forecast to end up mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. I think Friday afternoon will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather should be nice to spend some time outside Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be a great evening for Barons baseball! Winds will likely end up a little breezy from the west-northwest as slightly drier air filters into the state.

Weekend Forecast: Long-range weather models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing across the Central United States Saturday morning and moving into the Southeast Saturday afternoon and evening. The big question this far out in time is determining when, where, and exactly how this area of low pressure will develop. It will be key on determining how much rain we will see over the weekend. I’m introducing a 50% chance for rain and storms Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Severe weather doesn’t appear likely in this setup at the moment, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. Once this system moves through, we will likely trend cooler and drier going into the first half of next week. Sunday will likely remain mostly dry with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Rainfall Potential: Our best chance to see rain this week will likely occur Wednesday, Thursday, and perhaps on Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall totals adding up around 1″-1.5″ for most of Central Alabama over the next seven days. The bulk of the rain will likely occur Thursday as rain becomes more widespread across the area.

Have a great Monday!

