Criminal investigators help traffic officers in Tuscaloosa area

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is taking on a bigger role is death investigations and certain criminal activity in the Tuscaloosa area.

This move comes at the request of some police chiefs in Tuscaloosa County.

The VCU now works with traffic reconstruction units for the Tuscaloosa and Northport police departments. Officers in the VCU go out with them if it’s determined that the case is a criminal matter. If not, the crash or accident is only handled by Tuscaloosa or Northport traffic officers.

The change started a few months ago according to Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU.

He says they hope that leads to better case preparation and communication with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

“Once the arrest is made or the bulk of the investigation is done, we still have years of court, years of follow up with forensic evidence, years of documentation, and years working with the District Attorney,” Kennedy said. “Our investigators can take that because that’s our bread and butter, what we do every day.”

Alabama state troopers are still responsible for investigating fatal crashes in surrounding Tuscaloosa County that happen outside Tuscaloosa and Northport.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

