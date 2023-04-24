Birmingham Bulls advance to President’s Cup Finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Bulls are back in the President’s Cup Finals for the first time since 2019.

The Bulls will battle for the President’s Cup after defeating their rivals, the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL Semifinals.

The Bulls will face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a five-game series. The first game will be held at the Pelham Civic Center on April 27 at 7 P.M.

