Two State Lawmakers Propose Adding More Instructional Days To Public School Calendar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -If you have young children in public schools, there is a proposed bill you might want to keep an eye on in the Alabama legislature.

Two lawmakers have teamed up to sponsor a bill that would extend the calendar school year. Republican Representatives Terri Collins of Decatur and Danny Garrett of Trussville are sponsoring the proposal.

According to their proposal, the proposed bill would extend the school calendar by 30 days. But, the key part to the proposed bill is that this would not be mandatory; it would only be optional for school districts.

Right now, school districts in Alabama provide 180 days of instruction. Representative Collins says her research shows the added benefits of an extended school calendar.

“Their teacher retention improved greatly and their student achievements improved greatly. Basically, if you extend or modify your calendar, you could almost have a week off every month. Then, you could have up to 6 weeks off in the summer and you still get breaks which I think is good for mental health, for our teachers, and for our students,” said Rep. Collins.

The proposal is still in committee in the Alabama statehouse.

