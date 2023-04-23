LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two State Lawmakers Propose Adding More Instructional Days To Public School Calendar

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -If you have young children in public schools, there is a proposed bill you might want to keep an eye on in the Alabama legislature.

Two lawmakers have teamed up to sponsor a bill that would extend the calendar school year. Republican Representatives Terri Collins of Decatur and Danny Garrett of Trussville are sponsoring the proposal.

According to their proposal, the proposed bill would extend the school calendar by 30 days. But, the key part to the proposed bill is that this would not be mandatory; it would only be optional for school districts.

Right now, school districts in Alabama provide 180 days of instruction. Representative Collins says her research shows the added benefits of an extended school calendar.

“Their teacher retention improved greatly and their student achievements improved greatly. Basically, if you extend or modify your calendar, you could almost have a week off every month. Then, you could have up to 6 weeks off in the summer and you still get breaks which I think is good for mental health, for our teachers, and for our students,” said Rep. Collins.

The proposal is still in committee in the Alabama statehouse.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carli Rae Dunlap is charged with murder.
1 arrested after woman shot and killed in Jefferson Co.
Two-vehicle wreck.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
Fourteen electronic bingo facilities across Jefferson County remain closed for the foreseeable...
14 JeffCo electronic bingo facilities remain out of business following first court hearing
Birmingham radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart starts new podcast
Birmingham radio legend starts new podcast

Latest News

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since...
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff
April 24-26 will be eLearning days for Thompson Intermediate School due to classroom fire