Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Brewster Road in Eastern Jefferson County tonight to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck while crossing the road.

Deputies arrived on scene to investigate a scene where a 42-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle. The female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officials in the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

