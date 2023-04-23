LawCall
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.

Two-vehicle wreck.
Two-vehicle wreck.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the 3400 block of 15th Street.

Police say it appears that one of the vehicles crossed over the center line, striking the other head-on.

Two people were transported to hospitals. One of those victims, a 29-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other, a 51-year-old woman, is listed in critical condition. A third man was not transported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

B'ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers 'serious' injuries
