Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the 3400 block of 15th Street.

Police say it appears that one of the vehicles crossed over the center line, striking the other head-on.

Two people were transported to hospitals. One of those victims, a 29-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other, a 51-year-old woman, is listed in critical condition. A third man was not transported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

