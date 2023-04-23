Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting

LawCall
By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since the mass shooting that took four lives and put 32 others’ in danger.

“It’s just been solemn and disturbing,” Said Dadeville High School 10th grader Benton Baker, who knew many of the people at the party that Saturday night.

“I played football with [Philstavious Dowdel], and a lot of my friends that were in my grade, two kids from my class are actually in the hospital right now,” Baker added.

Baker says it’s been difficult, and many kids haven’t returned to school.

“For the few people that have showed up, it’s been real like everybody can feel that sense in the air,” he explained.

First Baptist Church in Dadeville is serving as a safe haven for the community.

“We are not only going to be praying in the service but we are offering counsel to those who would like to come in during the week,” said church staff member Charlie Kuykendall. “We will probably set up appointments for during the week, a counsel and prayer time mainly just to listen to people. A lot of times you don’t have to give any answers, but you just need to be there to listen.”

Kuykendall said they have been providing counseling sessions not only at the church but also at Dadeville High School.

