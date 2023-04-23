Dadeville memorial draws visitors from all over the state

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The first celebration of life happened Saturday for one of the four victims of Dadeville’s mass shooting.

One week ago, that shooting at a Sweet 16 party killed four and injured 32 others.

People from around the state are arriving in Dadeville this weekend to pay their respects, saying the violence is hitting too close to home.

“In Millbrook we had three tragedies,” said David Fields. “Three young people, once every week, that got killed.”

“Looking at these babies here... This could’ve been my grandson,” said Darlene Lyons. “It’s very heartbreaking right now.”

Memorial visitors from Millbrook, Selma, Huntsville, and locals are sharing in empathy.

“Right now my stomach is just nervous and I’m trying not to cry because it’s real emotional because when I look at these babies, I’m looking at my grandkids,” said Lyons. “I have seven grandbabies, seven beautiful grandbabies. When I look at them, I can imagine what I would be going through right now if it was one of them and it’s heartbreaking. It really is.”

“We have a 16 year old grandson and a 20 year old granddaughter and two seven-year-olds and I have nephews and all and we constantly try to talk to them and lead them in the right direction because trouble is so easy to get into and once you make that bad decision, it’s made,” explained Sharon Fields. “No turning back.”

They’re hoping now for a shift of something that will stop all the violence. Some say it starts with prayer.

“We just gotta keep them prayed up,” said Lyons. “We gotta keep praying for our kids and we can’t give up on them.”

“I just pray for both sides of the family because both sides are hurting,” said Sharon Fields.

Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika.

A celebration of life for Corbin Dahmontrey Holston was held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at God's House of Prayer. The visitation was Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held for Dowdell. Dowdell was a star high school athlete and had recently committed to Jacksonville State to further his athletic career. A public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. The funeral service will be held the following day at Dadeville High School Auditorium at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 27, at Greater Peace Baptist Church for Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

A "homecoming celebration" has been set to honor Shaunkivia "Ke" Nicole Smith. It will take place Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m. The viewing will take place on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Integrity Funeral Home and then on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home in Alexander City.

