April 24-26 will be eLearning days for Thompson Intermediate School due to classroom fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday-Wednesday, April 24-26, will be eLearning days for Thompson Intermediate School due to a classroom fire and smoke damage.

School officials say crews arrived on site Saturday night, April 22, to begin the restoration process. No in-person instruction or activities will take place during this time.

Officials anticipate a return to normal operations on Thursday, April 27.

