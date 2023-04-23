LawCall
April 24-26 will be eLearning days for Thompson Intermediate School due to classroom fire

(Live 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday-Wednesday, April 24-26, will be eLearning days for Thompson Intermediate School due to a classroom fire and smoke damage.

School officials say crews arrived on site Saturday night, April 22, to begin the restoration process. No in-person instruction or activities will take place during this time.

Officials anticipate a return to normal operations on Thursday, April 27.

