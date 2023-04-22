LawCall
Shelby Humane still struggling with overcrowding

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is still experiencing overcrowding issues and they have now had to euthanize 16 animals.

As much as the shelter wants to continue to be a no kill, the number of animals they receive monthly has impacted the quality of care they can provide.

The good news is they have been able to hire more employees.

However, they still don’t have enough space to house the over 300 animals they receive monthly.

The shelter only has so much space and kennels for these animals.

As they continue to fill up, they have had to house animals in drop cages which is like a kennel, but should only be used for animals to sleep in at night, which according to Shelby Humane is an inhumane living situation because the dogs can’t walk around.

The shelter is now asking themselves “are we doing these animals any favors by keeping them alive just to have them live at the shelter?”

Technically, the shelter is still no kill because 90% of their animals are still being released through adoptions, fosters and transports.

Executive Director Saundra Ivey said it’s becoming more and more difficult to maintain that status although they are trying their best.

“Come out and see us, come out and see for yourself the condition these animals are in, it’s not fun and games, it’s not a daycare center for animals that’s intended to be temporary,” Ivey said. “So we are going to have to lower the population somehow in order to get back on kill that we can manage.”

Ivey said they still need donations to help them operate, their budget is not built for this kind of overload.

