One dead after shooting in northeast Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was shot dead Friday evening in northeast Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 2900 block of Creek Lane NE at 7:22 p.m. on reports of a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and began life saving measures, but were unable to revive her.

The female shooter remained at the scene and is currently being questioned by authorities.

The victim and suspect have not yet been identified by police.

An investigation is underway.

