New luxury apartments coming to downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon live in the former AT&T City Center building in downtown Birmingham. It’s being renovated right now to create over 400 luxury apartments in the heart of the Magic City.

The building sits at 600 19th St. N and is one of the largest in the city at around 700,000 square feet. While people used to solely work inside of it, now they will live inside.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn represents the area and says he’s excited for what’s to come. The renovation is costing around $100 million and will create 404 apartments.

O’Quinn says as a result of more people living there, restaurants and stores in the area could see more support too. Because there isn’t much residential space in the area now, he says the apartments will help bring new life to that part of downtown.

“With folks being down there longer during the day, overnight, it’s just going to add a lot more vibrancy to the area in a part of town where there’s really not much activity after 5 o’clock,” he explains.

Councilor O’Quinn says while renovations are going on right now, he believes the first apartment unit will open in June.

