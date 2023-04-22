Man arrested after thefts at Chelsea Fire Station

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea Fire and Rescue Station 31 was involved in an incident that resulted in some of their firefighters becoming victims of theft.

Vincent Joseph Marshall was arrested Wednesday, April 19 for breaking and entering into Station 31′s personal vehicles and stealing some personal items.

Marshall is facing theft and breaking and entering charges and a $56,000 bond with additional charges possibly on the way. He is also accused of committing the same crimes in Alabaster and Vestavia.

The incident happened Monday, April 17 around 2 a.m.

Captain Joshua Rossetti said surveillance video shows Marshall driving into the parking lot and going through some of the vehicles stealing personal items.

“These guys were here at work trying to serve other people and then they kind of became the victim. Was really hard to see,” Rossetti said.

They posted the security footage to Facebook, and within one hour of posting had over 1,000 shares, comments and likes from the community.

“We actually had a phone call from an individual that we knew well, and he was 100% certain that it was this guy,” Rossetti said. “Because there were some run-ins at some other fire departments this had happened to as well, but they didn’t have the camera footage in those areas that were accessed.”

Captain Rossetti said the community, surveillance footage and a traffic stop that occurred after the incident put Marshall in the area around the same time helping them find the suspect and get all of their items returned.

“We are in the middle of taking extra steps to improve our security camera which was a huge concern on Facebook through the comments,” Rossetti said. “It was kind of hard, the pixelation so we are kind of upping our security steps a little bit.”

Department wide emails have been sent out reminding folks to lock their vehicles and secure their personal assets.

Chelsea Fire and Rescue thanks the community for all of their help, saying this wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

