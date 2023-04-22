Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama sees more than 300 tips in March; hoping more tips come in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A busy week for crime in Birmingham with police responding to multiple different shooting scenes in only one day.

With more than 30 murders so far this year, officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they are seeing an increase in tips coming in, but they are looking for more.

“Birmingham has the largest number of tips,” Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus said. “It’s the largest area. We are also getting a lot more tips on cases, information on cases. People saying ‘here’s what I think happened, or here’s what I know happened. Here is what I saw happened, so those are the things we are really looking for.”

Executive Director Bob Copus said tips were slow at the start of the year, but they got more than 300 last month.

“The year started off a bit quiet, the tips were down,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have seen an upturn in violent crime and upturn in homicides, multiple homicides, and people are starting to call in again.”

Copus said the calls are good, but they need more tips to help investigators solve crimes.

“We all want to live in a safe neighborhood,” he said. “We all want our children to go to a safe school, and have them walk down the street, and it be a safe street. So, we need to work together to make that happen.”

Birmingham Police said many of these cases are targeted, where the suspect and victim will know each other. Copus said that can sometimes lead to less information coming in, but shouldn’t because Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

“The person that is the victim sometimes knows the person who killed them,” he said. “Other people around them know it also and they think that it could be dangerous to call the police. We are asking people who might know, please give us a chance to show you that you will be anonymous.”

“One homicide will lead to another,” he said. “It’s a circle and we have to break that circle. The only way to do that is stop the last perpetrator and not let him become a victim.”

Copus said its important to remember that you can send anything to crime stoppers 24/7. He said they send all tips, even with little info, to investigators.

