LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The City of Guntersville celebrates 175 years with party on the lake

City leaders say that Guntersville is one of the oldest in Alabama
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -John Gunter was one of the first white settlers to inhabit what is now Marshall County. In 1848, he founded a town he dubbed “Gunter’s Landing”. Nearly two centuries later, that same city thrives as a lake-side town with a lot to offer.

The City of Guntersville celebrated its 175th birthday with a celebration at Civitan Park on the lake. Many residents and city officials came out to enjoy the festivities.

Food vendors from across Marshall County arrived to serve those who came to celebrate.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce could be seen greeting guests with pins and birthday cupcakes as they entered the party.

Event coordinator Milla Sachs dotes on what a success the event became and said the city began planning the event as early as September of 2022.

“We wanted this to be just a big old birthday party celebration, and we’re just excited that it looks like the weather will be good for us. We’ve got the number one event band in the United States here tonight, and we are looking for Party On The Moon,” Sachs said.

The festivities closed out with a concert provided by Party On The Moon. The band has travelled with chart-topping artists across the United States.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59
As parents were rushing to gather their children, a little girl and her father were hit by a...
6-year-old, others shot after basketball rolled into man’s yard
Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police conducting ‘unclassified death’ investigation
Crimson Tims & Karma Dillard were reported missing on Friday morning.
UPDATE: Missing Etowah County children found safe
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries

Latest News

Afternoon highs will range from 70-75 degrees.
First Alert Weather: Rain ending, drier and cooler air returns
Montclair Road apartment fire in Birmingham, Ala.
BFRS: Firefighter, resident receiving treatment for serious injuries after apartment fire in Birmingham
State data shows 32 more eligible to teach after Praxis score lowered
The former AT&T City Center is being transformed into new luxury apartments.
New luxury apartments coming to downtown Birmingham
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama sees more than 300 tips in March; hoping more tips come in