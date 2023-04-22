City of Birmingham finalist in $50 million Neighborhood Choice Grant; planning to use for Smithfield neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations may soon be coming to Birmingham‘s Smithfield neighborhood. The city is a finalist for a $50 million grant that leaders said could help transform the west side of town.

The city of Birmingham is a finalist for a Choice Neighborhood Grant that is worth $50 million. Leaders expect to find out this summer if they are awarded the money, and if so, the plan will be to renovate the Smithfield community near Legion Field.

Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman tells WBRC that the money would be used to add open green spaces and sidewalks that connect from the neighborhood, all the way to downtown. The plan would also be to bring in one thousand apartment units.

Smitherman said 50 local organizations will also partner and provide health services, tutoring, and job readiness.

“People will want to come to Legion Field, more teams and participants,” she said. “They say ‘ok, well the area is really nice, really beautiful, and there is economic development. We can really benefit from having our games or our classics there’. I really think this community is well deserved.”

The grant would also bring broadband internet to the community.

“It will be a broadband connected community, which I think is amazing,” she said. “We saw during the pandemic, moms and dads were having to sit outside McDonald’s, in their cars, to connect to internet for their kids. Well now, if you need school work or you need to apply for a job, if you just want to do any work in general, you’ll have that opportunity.”

Smitherman said the changes project a $242 million economic impact.

“When we improve that infrastructure, we can be really competitive,” Smitherman said. “We will be a city with two stadiums. We can have two different games going. We have the USFL, Legion Field, and other sporting events. I think it is going to be really, really good.”

This is the second time the City of Birmingham has applied for this choice grant. They were denied in 2020, but Smitherman said they’ve learned from that first application and are confident this time around.

The grants will be awarded this fall.

