Birmingham radio legend starts new podcast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham radio legend who started his career in the 1940s now says he is the country’s oldest podcaster.

Dr. Shelley Stewart, who has been a broadcaster, radio station owner, activist and much more, has started the Shelley’s Plumbline podcast.

He wants to prod people to work toward solutions to problems that in many cases, he was discussing when he started recording his radio and later his TV programs beginning in the 1980s.

He plans to share conversations with artists like Eddie Kendricks, civil rights icons like Hosea Williams, and even members of the NRA.

“Really what happens is I’m taking excerpts most times the end time, maybe 10 or 15 minutes of conversations I had - for example, Hosea Williams. I’m taking that and the conversation he had at that time, and what’s taking place today? Connecting the dots. That’s what I’m doing. I’m dealing with teen violence, connecting the dots then, connecting the dots now,” said Dr. Stewart.

Stewart, who is 88, is recovering from a broken neck he suffered about six weeks ago.

But with the first edition of his podcast hitting the internet this week, he promises to continue sharing some of his 3,000 recordings every Thursday.

You can listen to the podcast at shelleysplumbline.com.

