BFRS: Firefighter, resident receiving treatment for serious injuries after apartment fire in Birmingham

Montclair Road apartment fire in Birmingham, Ala.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people - a firefighter and an apartment resident - were taken to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries received during an apartment fire on Montclair Road Friday night.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Montclair Road around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a fire at an apartment building.

When they arrived, one of the apartments was well involved, according to BFRS Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

Once at the scene, crews were notified there was one person still in the apartment where the fire started.

Chief Hicks said that person was rescued and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

During that rescue, we’re told a firefighter was also injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After that happened, it was determined three additional people were trapped in an apartment. Those three people were rescued and treated at the scene and released.

Chief Hicks said at least two units received fire damage and others may have received water and/or smoke damage.

We’re told once the fire is extinguished, it will be under investigation.

