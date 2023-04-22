LawCall
14 JeffCo electronic bingo facilities remain out of business following first court hearing

Fourteen electronic bingo facilities across Jefferson County remain closed for the foreseeable future following first court appearance.
Fourteen electronic bingo facilities across Jefferson County remain closed for the foreseeable future following first court appearance.(Canva)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Representatives for the fourteen bingo facilities raided by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office made their first court appearance Friday, the same day the temporary restraining orders used to shut down the businesses expired.

State prosecutors came to court prepared to make arguments to replace the temporary restraining orders, or TROs, with preliminary injunctions to keep the facilities closed until the cases are resolved. They also asked the court to consolidate all fourteen cases.

Jefferson County Presiding Judge Elisabeth French denied the state’s motion to consolidate. Instead, she transferred the three cases involving Bessemer bingo facilities to be heard in the Bessemer court division. French extended the TROs in those cases for ten days until It’s reassigned to another judge.

After hearing arguments by other defendants, French elected to extend the TROs in eleven other cases until August 23.

An attorney representing one of those facilities stated a vendor for one of his clients had a search warrant executed at their home and two of the witnesses he planned to call to testify in Friday’s hearings would be forced to invoke their fifth amendment rights pending a potential criminal investigation.

The state couldn’t comment on potential or forthcoming charges. All parties agreed to forego the hearings for preliminary injunctions and extend the current TRO until August 23, when they return to court.

An attorney representing Bamm Bammz Bingo requested a hearing to argue against a preliminary injunction.

The state called an agent to testify who went to the facility and played the games. The agent stated while he was there, he never saw anyone playing bingo. The defense questioned his credentials asking whether he was properly trained to determine if a machine was illegal. French granted the state’s injunction in this case.

The businesses have been closed since April 13 when the TROs were issued and the state seized more than 2,000 electronic bingo machines.

