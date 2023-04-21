LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was bitten by a bear in Avon on Friday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. She suffered non-life-threatening superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds on her arm and leg, authorities said.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

“In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority,” the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. “Under DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear.”

The agency confirmed that a 12-year-old female bear was euthanized. She had three cubs with her, but authorities said they are yearlings who are just about ready to make it on their own.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in bear-human conflicts in the past years, including one euthanized in a home this past week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59
Willie George Brown Jr.,
Tallapoosa Co. DA: 6th person arrested in connection to Dadeville birthday party shooting
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 4th Street
UPDATE: Victim identified in 4th Street Thomas homicide investigation
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
Friday Five April 21
Friday Five April 21
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Local Man Attempting to Set Guinness World Record
Local Man Attempts to Set Guinness World Record