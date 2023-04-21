Prescott House Child Advocacy Center helping Jefferson county kids for 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Prescott House Child Advocacy Center provides help for kids who have been abused or have experienced trauma a safe place to tell their stories.

At the home located in the southside of Birmingham, children meet with a trained counselor to talk about their case. In a different room, law officials, the Department of Human Services, and the DA watch so the child doesn’t have to tell their painful story more than once.

After a forensic interview, the children are offered counseling services. Executive Director Maribeth Thomas said these sessions are tailored specifically for kids.

“We incorporate those modalities into therapy that allows them to begin their healing journey by processing them, and then finishing a way to make meaning of themselves post trauma experiences.”

The amount of cases is increasing at the Prescott House. Typically, it takes a child one year to tell someone about being abused, many of those reports coming from schools. Because students were out of the classroom during the pandemic, more cases have been reported post-COVID.

“We saw an increase in our caseload from 2020, to 2021, and to 2022. We anticipate based on what we’ve already seen this year in 2023 that we will continue to see an increase,” said Thomas.

The center is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. Thomas is proud of all the work and growth they have seen in the last 35 years, but looks forward to the next 35.

She is asking for your help in preventing child abuse in the future.

“Learn more about what child abuse is. Learn more about creating safe homes and schools. Then, we will go so far in protecting our children.”

The Prescott House is celebrating the milestone anniversary with an event at the Grand Bohemian on Tuesday, April 25th. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

If you are interested in donating to the Prescott House, click here.

