Moms of two young gun violence victims holding blood drive this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A blood drive happening Saturday is set to honor two young women who were both victims of violent crime.

We frequently hear about how blood centers are needing more blood; the very blood used to help keep victims alive after an awful crime. The drive this weekend is the perfect way to help future victims while honoring a couple others who tragically passed.

Aniah Blanchard and Destiny Washington both died from gunshot wounds in Central Alabama. Blanchard lost her life in October 2019 while Washington died in December 2020.

Their moms, Angela Harris and Tora Washington, are hosting this blood drive in their honor. Harris says she worked as a nurse for 20 years and knows the desperate need for blood, especially during tragic situations like shootings.

Harris says when devastation strikes and people want to do something to help, this is a tangible way they can.

“Anything can happen,” she said. “Like you see just what happened in Dadeville. A mass shooting happened and people need blood and we know that our daughters would want to help save lives and help those victims and so we thought that would be a great way for people to come out and honor Aniah and Destiny by giving blood.”

The blood drive is this Saturday at Covenant Church International at 5407 Old Springville Road in Pinson from 9am to 4pm.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission and weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Harris says even if you can’t give blood, they would love to see support from the community of both of their daughters this weekend.

