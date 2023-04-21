Masonic Temple awarded major grant to help preserve artifacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group renovating a downtown Birmingham landmark is getting nearly $700,000 to help it hold on to its history.

The Mellon Foundation is awarding the Prince Hall Legacy Foundation of Alabama $670,000 over two years to organize materials and artifacts removed from the Masonic Temple.

The building in the heart of the city’s Fourth Avenue Business District is going through a $29 million renovation.

Developer Irvin Henderson says 10,000 square feet of artifacts have been removed from the 100 year old building.

“We have programs that showed events that were occurring,” said Henderson. “We have letters to important individuals.”

“We have a bunch of records that are the Masonic records themselves. We have comic books about black people done by black people from the twenties and the thirties. We have professional artifacts and exhibits from those that were dentists, lawyers and physicians. We have a treasure trove of artifacts that will show the history, if you will, of Black Birmingham and everything that happened in the Black Business District. That was one of the Black Wall Street’s of our country.”

While the archival process moves along, Henderson is asking for the community’s help in stopping vandalism of the building.

“We’ve had people that have broken in, even in the upper floors. We’ve had folks that have set fires. We’ve had people who have broken windows after they have been fixed repeatedly,” said Henderson, who adds his team will be enhancing security around the building.

Henderson says his team and the Prince Hall Legacy Foundation plan to display some of artifacts in the building once they complete construction, which is expected to start in the fall with a projected 18-month timeline.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.