Jefferson County Health Department now administering stronger dosages of Naloxone to combat opioid overdoses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been 160 suspected drug overdose deaths in Jefferson County so far this year. County health experts said many of the deaths are likely linked to the deadly drug fentanyl.

County health leaders are working to administer overdose reversal kits, but now, they’re also administering a stronger dosage to those most at risk.

County Health leaders said many overdoses in Jefferson County are starting to require even higher doses of Naloxone, the reversal drug, to actually combat an overdose.

“It is requiring higher doses of Naloxone to reverse the types of overdoses that we are seeing in our area,” Jefferson County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt said.

Traffanstedt said its because of illicit fentanyl and how much it is circulating in drugs in the county.

“With all opioids, whether that be prescription pain meds or opioids or fentanyl, our bodies build up a tolerance to opioids,” she said. “A small dose may be initially effective, but the longer your body is exposed to opioids, the higher dose it takes to get the same effect.”

She said they normally administer two nasal sprays of 4 mg naloxone medication, which can be used for two separate uses. Now, they also have an 8mg spray, but only for those at the most risk of an overdose.

“We do have a supply of 8mg Naloxone nasal spray that we use in certain populations that are extremely high risk for overdose,” Traffanstedt said. “Active opioid users or active fentanyl users. People who know they are getting a product that has fentanyl in it. If you have a long time heroin user, it is going to take more time in them than if you have someone who is exposed to fentanyl that has never had an opioid or doesn’t use chronically.”

She said they interview and asses each case before giving out the higher dosages, because of potential side effects.

“The majority of naloxone that we distribute is meant for bystanders, so for people who may just be out in the community and come upon someone suffering from an overdose,” she said.

“So far this year, more than five thousand Alabamians have signed up online for Naloxone reversal kits.”

Dr. Traffanstedt says almost two thousand were just in Jefferson County.

“Last year, our health department dispensed 8,070 kits,” she said.

Click here to order a kit.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.