Investigators asking for your help to solve the Ricky Hamrick cold case

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is new information tonight on the death of Ricky Hamrick.

You may recall Hamrick was gunned down In front of his eight year old little girl back in July of 2022.

Right now crime stoppers is offering 20,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest, but that number could be climbing thanks to Ricky’s grandfather.

“He said that he would really want to know before his last day, what happened to Ricky and who did it. So he is offering up money out of his pocket,” said Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus.

Bessemer Police will accept any and all tips, but they believe information on the location or history of the murderer’s vehicle could be critical in their investigation.

“We are looking for some specific information about a vehicle that was not only used that day for this homicide, but for similar robberies in the area. It is an early 2000 Toyota Avalon. It is maroon or burgundy in color and it is a four door. What makes this vehicle really unique is that it has a black front passenger door,” said Bessemer Police Detective Justin Burmeister.

The car may have been painted or look different now, but any information you have on it could be the missing piece of the puzzle. It could also go a long way in helping investigators give the family justice.

“It is hard to tell the family that you don’t have anything new, but I have not stopped working on this case and I will continue to work on this case until justice is brought,” said Detective Burmeister.

Crime Stoppers has sent informative post cards to the area where police are working to get information. If you have any tips, do not hesitate. You can reach out to either Bessemer Police or Crime Stoppers.

To provide a tip you can call 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous if you wish.

