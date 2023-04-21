Hoover HS student organizes cleanup at Moss Rock

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A student from Hoover High School who enjoys spending his free time at Moss Rock is concerned about the graffiti in the area, and wants to do something about it.

A couple of weeks ago, Isaac McCollum noticed an area at Moss Rock with some hateful graffiti, and instead of leaving it, he’s gathering a few other students to help clean it up.

The cleanup will take place at Moss Rock this Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

Park officials are providing the students with the necessary tools, like elephant snot, which penetrates deeply into concrete, cement, and brick, dissolving and loosening all types of paint. Then they will use a pressure washer to wash it off.

Isaac said he wanted to do a project like this because Moss Rock brings him joy, and he wants it to be something that brings joy to everyone.

“I want it to continue to be kind of like a beautiful, serene place that people can go,” McCollum said. “I think just doing anything that can lift anyone else up, even if you don’t get to experience that firsthand, I feel like that can do a lot of good for you as a person, and also the community as a whole.”

Isaac said in the future he hopes to continue to do more projects like this.

