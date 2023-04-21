First Alert Weather: Slow moving front to our west brings rain and storms this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hello and happy Fri-YAY!

We get going today with a slow moving wet weather system off to our west.

Three things to know about our weather are:

Today: Look for increasing clouds with isolated light rain or sprinkles. Tonight: We see our best chance of rain with this system but few, if any, storms are expected. This Weekend: Should be dry with variably cloudy to partly cloudy skies, and cooler temps.

This morning we are seeing clouds building in from the west across our area. Temperatures are the warmest morning temps we have seen in a while. An average low for Birmingham for today is 53 degrees. But, as of 5 a.m., Birmingham’s temperature is at 64 degrees. However, our morning temperatures around the area are starting out in the 50s in most locations.

AccuTrack Radar is showing a slow moving front off to our west bringing rain into west Mississippi. Our atmosphere locally remains dry this morning.

As we look at The Next 24 hours, we should see mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only a few scattered or isolated sprinkles or light rainfall. It’s not until this evening where we see heavier rain, and maybe a few garden variety thunderstorms push across our area. Again, an outbreak of severe storms is not expected with this system.

Forecast models are showing most of the rain developing around 7 p.m. and into the late night and overnight hours.

If you’re planning on attending the Magnolia Festival in Gardendale today, you could see a few light showers during the daylight hours, with a better chance of heavier rain after the sun sets.

After a very brief period of light showers lingering into very early Saturday morning, we are now forecasting decreasing clouds during the day on Saturday.

Alabama’s A Day game on Saturday shows very pleasant conditions. Kickoff temperatures at Bryant-Denny should be close to 73 degrees, with about 73 degrees by the end of the game under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions look to be about the same for the races at Talladega this weekend, with pleasant conditions into Sunday as well.

Our extended First Alert 7-day forecast shows Sunday’s high of 66 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Highs mostly in the 60s and low in the 40s to 50s take us into our new workweek, with a chance of rain returning to the forecast Wednesday into Thursday.

I hope you have a wonderful weekend!

