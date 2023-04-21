LawCall
Camp Hill community holds vigil for Dadeville shooting victim Phil Dowdell

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The community of Camp Hill came together Thursday evening for a vigil honoring Phil Dowdell, one of the four people killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.

Hundreds of people stood outside a church where Dowdell used to live holding a candlelight vigil, his family and friends remembering the good times.

We’re told Dowdell had a great personality, was very athletic, worked hard in the classroom, and had a bright future ahead. They say it’s hard to put into words what they’re going through. Dowdell’s cousin says many people looked up to him.

“And now you really have a reason to look up to him. If he had an impact on your life, let’s let his legacy live through us and do our best to make a change to the negative world,” Helen Black, Phil’s cousin, said.

Losing Dowdell is obviously a lot to process for his family and friends. We’re told his funeral is being planned for next week.

