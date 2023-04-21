Camp Hill community holds vigil for Dadeville shooting victim Phil Dowdell

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The community of Camp Hill came together Thursday evening for a vigil honoring Phil Dowdell, one of the four people killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.

Hundreds of people stood outside a church where Dowdell used to live holding a candlelight vigil, his family and friends remembering the good times.

We’re told Dowdell had a great personality, was very athletic, worked hard in the classroom, and had a bright future ahead. They say it’s hard to put into words what they’re going through. Dowdell’s cousin says many people looked up to him.

“And now you really have a reason to look up to him. If he had an impact on your life, let’s let his legacy live through us and do our best to make a change to the negative world,” Helen Black, Phil’s cousin, said.

Losing Dowdell is obviously a lot to process for his family and friends. We’re told his funeral is being planned for next week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.