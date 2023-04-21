Birmingham Promise sees record number of student applicants for intern program; needing more local business partners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders are calling on local business and the community to hire teenagers. The city needs more partners for it’s Birmingham Promise program, which can help connect students to paid internships.

Right now, Birmingham Promise has 50 high school seniors enrolled in their internship program. They just closed applications for the fall and they were hoping to bring in around 100 students, but they saw more than 250 kids apply. Now, they need more local business partners.

“It’s kind of the best issue to have,” Birmingham Promise Director of Program Operations Mia Toole said. “The big issue is, ok cool, we gotta find spots to place all these kids.”

A record number of Birmingham High School students are looking to be a part of the city’s internship program next fall.

“We saw 260 applications come in,” Toole said. “It’s exciting that they want to be apart of our workforce in Birmingham and we just want to find spots for every single one of them.”

Birmingham Promise can connect kids to paid internship programs with different local businesses around the community. It’s 15 dollars an hour and transportation is provided by the program.

“We provide transportation to and from the job sites, so that happens during the school day,” Toole said. “It’s to lawyers, engineers, Alabama Power, Regions Bank. Just a whole bunch of opportunities to expose students to just a whole bunch of opportunities that they may not have had an opportunity to experience before.”

The program works to give Birmingham students a bright future. Officials with the program said they need more local business partners to work with the kids.

“I would love to make sure every single kid is in that spot,” Toole said. “I think right now, we’ve got about 60 employer partners, and some of those partners are looking to be able to increase that threshold of interns they support. We have really amazing partnerships with all kinds of Birmingham businesses.”

“We’ve got kids who are really eager and excited,” Toole said. “This is not just throwing kids a bone thing, it’s really kids who are doing incredible things.”

Officials with the program tell me any local businesses can apply to become a partner, but out of the 260 applications, they found 90 students with an interest in healthcare jobs.

“That just says a lot about our kids and the future of Birmingham,” Toole said.

Click here to fill out a business partner application.

