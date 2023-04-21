LawCall
Birmingham Police partnering with local aid organizations to raise sexual assault awareness

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts and local law enforcement are working to raise awareness on the topic sexual assault this month and they want you to know some of the warning signs, and what resources are available to help you or a loved one.

Experts are stressing that this impacts more people than you imagine and that the issue is pervasive.

As far as what to look out for, police say sudden shifts in mood, behavior or habits can all be telltale signs.

Later this month the Crisis Center will host both a poetry and a trivia night to raise awareness on the problem of sexual assault.

The hope is that by bringing up the topic in more casual settings they can boost both the knowledge on the issue and the chances that those who have been impacted can get help.

“If you have even one person we are able to reach that makes an impact and it creates a ripple effect where that one person talks to one person talks to another person , they speak to another person, and then we have a whole community who is aware of what is happening and can notice the signs and be able to intervene as bystanders,” said Crisis Center Rape response outreach and education coordinator Jess Tomlinson.

You can call (205) 323-7273 at any time If you have questions or concerns. The 24/7 hotline is in place for your benefit. To find out additional contact information, you can click here. To learn more about the resources available for those who were sexually assaulted, you can click here.

