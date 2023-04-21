LawCall
Birmingham Police conducting ‘unclassified death’ investigation

Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police Car(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have told WBRC they are conducting what they are calling an ‘unclassified death investigation’ on Interstate 20/59.

This is near 20th Street and Ensley Ave.

There was a traffic backup earlier in the morning, but that has since cleared up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

