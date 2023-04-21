Birmingham Police conducting ‘unclassified death’ investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have told WBRC they are conducting what they are calling an ‘unclassified death investigation’ on Interstate 20/59.

This is near 20th Street and Ensley Ave.

There was a traffic backup earlier in the morning, but that has since cleared up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.