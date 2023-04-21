B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was shot inside an apartment late Friday afternoon.

Police say they were notified around 5:20 p.m. that someone was shot near the intersection of 24th Street North and 20th Avenue North.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a woman inside an apartment suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called ‘serious’ injuries. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

We’re told there was an argument in front of an apartment building at the location that escalated and resulted in shots being fired.

Police say no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

