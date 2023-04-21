LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries

B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries
B’ham Police: Woman shot after argument suffers ‘serious’ injuries(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was shot inside an apartment late Friday afternoon.

Police say they were notified around 5:20 p.m. that someone was shot near the intersection of 24th Street North and 20th Avenue North.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a woman inside an apartment suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police called ‘serious’ injuries. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

We’re told there was an argument in front of an apartment building at the location that escalated and resulted in shots being fired.

Police say no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

We’ll update this story when we know more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59
Willie George Brown Jr.,
Tallapoosa Co. DA: 6th person arrested in connection to Dadeville birthday party shooting
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 4th Street
UPDATE: Victim identified in 4th Street Thomas homicide investigation
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Strip
Bars And Restaurants On Strip Prepare Aim To Keep Overcrowding At Bay During A-Day On Saturday
Dadeville Police Car
K9 companions help students in Dadeville cope
Homicide investigation in Birmingham.
B’ham Police investigating homicide at Steiner Ave. SW
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet,...
NASCAR is back in Talladega this weekend