Bars And Restaurants On Strip Prepare Aim To Keep Overcrowding At Bay During A-Day On Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re less than a day away from A-Day in Tuscaloosa with Nick Saban getting a chance to see what kind of team he might have this year.

Call it a warm-up of sorts for the new team. The same can be said for bar owners on the Strip, as they continue their work on keeping overcrowding to a minimum tomorrow, and in the fall.

Bar managers and Tuscaloosa Police say there’s been a big improvement in keeping overcrowding at bay. Part of that can attributed to the fact there is cooperation; what’s good for one is good for all, according to Christian Pierce.

“We’re really excited,” said Buffalo Phil’s General Manager Christian Pierce.

Christian Pierce runs Buffalo Phil’s, located right in the thick of it all on the Strip. Pierce expects a busy day on Saturday, a minimum of 50-thousand.

He thinks folks from all over coming for the A-Day scrimmage will meander along the most famous avenue in town.

“I’ve seen fans come from all over the country just to come here to be part of it,” said Pierce.

The ‘it’ being the festival-like atmosphere for A-Day is great for bars and restaurants.

But through it all, managers such as Pierce keep a wary eye on overcrowding after city officials started getting tough on the issue last year.

“We got it down to a science now. When it comes to any Friday night, we have a line out the door. Whether it’s a game-day or A-Day, we have our routine down,” Pierce said. A routine that includes extra security.

“They’re kind of able to help with the line out here,” Pierce said.

“We try to keep a check on everybody,” said Tuscaloosa Police Assistant Chief Heath Clark.

That’s pleasing to Tuscaloosa Police.

Much like what Nick Saban will do tomorrow when he gets a feel of his team for the new season, Clark looks at A-Day as a test run for the upcoming season to see what needs to be changed if anything at all.

“We go ahead and do those sort of things. We have the same number of officers working for a game, same traffic structure, and things like that,” said Clark.

Clark says tougher enforcement and cooperation from bars and restaurants have made a good mix of keeping overcrowding at a minimum.

“We do have roaming details to get those calls under control,” asst. chief Clark said.

Under control and cooperation with police has managers like Christian Pierce saying it’s a ‘game plan’ that works.

Clark says they have no desire to shut anyone down. After all, when a business does well, that’s money for the city. But safety is safety, he says, when it comes to protecting lives.

