The Anvil Pub & Grill announces Spring Wine Dinner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anvil Pub & Grill is set to host a six-course Spring Wine Dinner on April 27, 2023, at 7 pm. Chef and Director of culinary, Sedesh Boodram focuses on the flavors of Asia using ingredients from local farms bringing big-city flare to traditional pub fare.

Chef Sedesh Boodram (Mo Davis)

Get a taste of Japan without leaving the states during course one, a miso cod with cucumber tomato ceviche, tapioca pearls, nori and finger limes paired with a Proper Sake Co. The Diplomat Junmai (cocktail).

Next, your flavor adventure leads you to Thailand with a second course offering of sweet and sour mussels and shrimp with vegetable and herb salad, fish sauce vinaigrette and confit eggs. This seafood dish is paired with a sparking Gruet, Demi Sec.

Head on over to the Philippines without leaving your seat to indulge in course number three. This adobo pork belly served with rice grit cakes and pickled papaya is paired with Les Costieres de Pomerols, Le Jade Picpoul de Pinet (2022) to bring your taste buds to the next level.

Ever thought about traveling to Sri Lanka? Course four will get you close. A red curry chicken with dhal, rice, kale, roti and pickled red cabbage is paired with Hugel, Alsace Gentil (2017) that takes your taste buds to the islands.

Black bean beef with lo mein served with egg roll with black garlic mustard and pork and truffle steamed dumpling paired with Heitz Cellar, Grignolino Napa Valley served for the fifth course brings the taste of China to your table.

Full yet? A dessert course from Vietnam closes the meal with affogato with condensed milk ice cream, Vietnamese coffee, and sesame tuile paired with Ricossa, Barbera Appassimento.

Here’s your chance to experience the flavors of Asia right here in Birmingham. Tickets for the dinner are $120 per person and seating is limited. Contact Anvil Pub at 205-636-7100 to book your reservation today.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.