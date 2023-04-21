LawCall
Activists call for buy in from the community to help reduce violence among youth

Birmingham Crime Status
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There are organizations around the city working to reduce crime, especially among youth. Those solutions do take time, but activists say none of the solutions will work unless you have buy in from the community.

Late Wednesday, we counted over 70 shell casings scattered on the road in Collegeville where a 5-year-old and her mother were shot outside of an apartment. Police say a group of suspects pulled up and starting shooting into one of the apartments. BPD didn’t hold back on how they felt about what happened.

“Who in their right mind is bold enough to come into Collegeville with all these kids? It does not take anyone to drive though Collegeville on any given day and all you see is kids and you fire this many rounds into an apartment. We are blessed that we have not had a child killed tonight,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said.

Police say too many young innocent lives are hurt or lost due to this reckless behavior and it seems more young people are the ones behind it all. Violence among youth is something Donald Shepherd has been trying to get a handle on for years. He’s the creator of the conflict resolution program, S.T.R.A.P.

“One person cannot he held accountable for the amount of violence that’s going on in our city. It’s going to take a village. It’s going to take everyone to get involved and to do their part,” Shepherd said.

S.T.R.A.P. has a permanent office at Smith Middle school offering daily one-on-one counseling, group sessions and seminars to teach students how to avoid using violence to settle their differences. But Shepherd feels the community can do a lot more to step up and help save lives.

“We need our men and our leaders to step up to be big brothers to our young people. If we build a relationship with them, the parents and the community, we’ll see a change, but we have got to work together,” Shepherd said.

According the CDC, gun violence is the leading cause of death in children across the country and in Alabama.

